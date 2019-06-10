Home States Kerala

CPM 11-point plan gets central committee nod 

 The meeting  held to discuss the Lok Sabha election fiasco directed the party state unit to take remedial measures to win back the support of  aggrieved sections. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM central committee has given its nod for implementing the 11-point programme to win back public support and restore the faith of the believers in the party which was dented, post- Sabarimala issue.  The meeting held to discuss the Lok Sabha election fiasco directed the party state unit to take remedial measures to win back the support of aggrieved sections. 

The party also failed to garner minority votes, the committee observed. The state unit ought to devise ways to woo back these voters. The 11-point programme that was charted to tide over the electoral defeat and strengthen the party, includes recommendations such as strengthening cooperation among Left parties, organising proletariat movements, forging a secular alliance against the BJP and strengthening class organisations. 

The central committee sought an explanation from all the state units, including Kerala, for failing to fully implement the decisions taken at the Kolkata plenum. The plenum had decided to take measures to cement the party’s base and enhance its strength. But the committee held that the decision of the plenum was not implemented . 

Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chairman  V S Achuthanandan had shot off a letter to the central committee requesting a comprehensive review of the election debacle.

