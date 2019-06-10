Cyclone likely, rain may subside in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A low-pressure area has formed over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea as well as adjoining Lakshadweep.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours, move north-­northwestward and intensify further into a cyclonic storm, said a weather bulletin issued by India Metrological Department (IMD). As a result, squally weather with wind speed reaching between 40-50 kmph and 65-75 kmph is likely to prevail over the southwest, southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, over Lakshadweep and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts from Monday to Thursday.

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned areas during these days.

The orange alert issued by the IMD in some districts for Monday-Wednesday has been withdrawn after change in weather models. Due to the low-pressure formation, the heavy bouts of rain, which was forecast earlier, may be weakened. Instead, the state will receive light to moderate rains with intermittent heavy rains in these days, said weathermen.