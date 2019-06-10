Home States Kerala

Cyclone likely, rain may subside in Kerala

A low-pressure area has formed over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea as well as adjoining Lakshadweep. 

Published: 10th June 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

The splendid moods the monsoon creates in Kadamakkudy have been a major attraction for tourists to opt for the place. The local residents too cash in on the increasing interest, but the group of islands in Kochi suburb is not without its share of hardships as there is less land and more water there | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A low-pressure area has formed over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea as well as adjoining Lakshadweep. 

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours, move north-­northwestward and intensify further into a cyclonic storm, said a weather bulletin issued by India Metrological Department (IMD). As a result, squally weather with wind speed reaching between 40-50 kmph and 65-75 kmph is likely to prevail over the southwest, southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, over Lakshadweep and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts from Monday to Thursday.  

Hence fishermen are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned areas during these days.

The orange alert issued by the IMD in some districts for Monday-Wednesday has been withdrawn after change in weather models. Due to the low-pressure formation, the heavy bouts of rain, which was forecast earlier, may be weakened. Instead, the state will receive light to moderate rains with intermittent heavy rains in these days, said weathermen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Metrological Department Rains Cyclone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp