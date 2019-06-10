Home States Kerala

MBBS: One more day to apply for EWS quota

The extended deadline for application before Medical Council of India expires on June 11. 

Published: 10th June 2019 04:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has one more day to apply for increasing the number of MBBS seats to implement the 10 per cent quota  for students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS). 
MCI  extended the last date for application from June 7 to June 11, following the concerns raised by the states.

As the 10 per cent quota for EWS is over and above the existing quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes, it will require increasing the number of existing seats by 25 per cent.  The state will get 400- 500 MBBS seats this year if it goes ahead with the plan to implement the quota. 
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will include the additional seats for counselling based on the application received by MCI.

