Motor Vehicles Dept seizes bus for evading tax

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Sunday seized a contract carriage bus, which was evading tax worth `2 lakh, during its long inspection.

An MVD officer said though the bus was asked to stop at Pathalam, it didn’t stop. “This made us suspicious. Using the Smart tracer application, we found the vehicle had been plying without paying tax,” said Ernakulam RTO Jojy P Jose.

“Though the bus was purchased by a Malayattoor resident from a Kottayam resident, they are yet to change its ownership. It’s a clear case of violation. The vehicle will be released only after clearing the arrears,” the RTO said.