Prosecution’s witness line-up leaves victims’ kin baffled

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KANHANGAD: On May 20, when the Crime Branch submitted the 980-page chargesheet in the Kalliyot double murder case to Hosdurg court, the investigating officer DySP P M Pradeep Kumar pinned a white note on it. It read: “This chargesheet includes highly classified information and should not be read publicly”.

Now after two weeks, the families of Youth Congress workers Kripesh (19) and Sarath Lal P K (24) -- who were hacked to death on February 17 -- got hold of the copies of the chargesheet, and they were in for a “massive shock”.

Several of the CPM supporters and leaders named by the families as suspects in the murder of their sons are being produced as ‘prosecution witnesses’. “The probe officer has done everything possible to sabotage the case and deny justice to our sons,” said Sathyanarayanan, father of Sarath Lal.

M K Baburaj, a lawyer and family friend of Sathyanarayanan, said 40 per cent of the 229 named as prosecution witnesses were affiliated to CPM or linked to the crime. “They have no evidentiary value to help prosecute the accused or will turn hostile in court,” he said.

All the 14 accused in the case are members or supporters of CPM.

A senior police officer, credited with cracking several murder cases, said he was baffled to see the names of witnesses in the ‘memo of evidence’. “These are people who are usually called by defence lawyers to get acquittals for their clients,” he said. “In this case, the prosecution is doing the defence bidding,” he said.

Last month, when Kasaragod Sessions Court acquitted all the six accused in the Sabith murder case, which was a hate crime, the judge made a scathing remark saying all the investigating officer could prove was that a youth was killed. “This case is likely to go that way,” said Baburaj.

Doing the defence’s bid?

● Manjusha, wife of A Peethambaran (1st accused)

She takes the witness box for the prosecution. According to the ‘memo of evidence’, she would say Peethambaran’s phone was given to her by another witness Rajesh. But she misplaced it while cleaning the house. Lawyer M K Baburaj says the police took her statement at face value and made no attempt to recover the important piece of evidence. The police officer cited above says Rajesh was the link to the accused, and the Crime Branch should have probed his role. “A case of destruction of evidence can be made against both the witnesses,” he said.

● A Valsaraj, a CPM supporter accused by victims’ kin of conspiring the crime

The Crime Branch has procured a statement from him saying he is a trader of hill produce in Kalliyot, and has a daily turnover of D50,000. He says he installed CCTV cameras in the shop and bought an insurance cover of D22 lakh as per the decision taken by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi in December, 2018. The families alleged he bought the policy as he was expecting trouble in shop after the murders. They also alleged the weapons used in the murders were sharpened at his house. Valsaraj denied it in the statement.

● K Gopalan Nair, advocate and CPM leader

Around 10pm on February 17, CPM’s Udma area committee secretary K Manikandan telephoned Nair. According to the memo of evidence, the advocate would tell in court Manikandan called him to invite him for his house warming.Manikandan is the 14th accused in the case and charged with destruction of evidence. According to the statement by Peethambaran, he and three other accused -- Gijin, Ashwin and Sreerag -- met Manikandan at his village in Velutholi in Palikkara panchayat. When Manikandan came to know two persons were killed, he first lambasted them but later telephoned a lawyer for advice, the statement said. Based on the advice, Manikandan asked them to burn their clothes and asked them to hide in CPM’s office at Chatanchal, Peethambaran said.“The Crime Branch made no effort to dig into these two statements. Bringing in advovate Nair as prosecution witness will only help in the acquittal of Manikandan,” said the police officer.

● ‘Sastha’ Gangadharan, CPM supporter, civil contractor

The families of the victims alleged he was one of the conspirators. His son Gijin is the fifth accused in the case. Several of his vehicles were impounded by the Crime Branch and linked to the crime. The murder weapons were seized from his property. According to the memo of evidence, Gangadharan would say in court that he and accused no. 1 Peethambaran did not have good relations. “Peethambaran trapped my son in the crime and used my vehicles to get back at me,” his statement to the Crime Branch read.

● V P P Mustafa, CPM district secretariat member

He would tell in court he did not incite any violence in Kalliyot. “It could be true but why should he be a prosecution witness,” asked Baburaj. The prosecution is also planning to bring in witnesses such as neighbours Sreeja and Anitha who would say they came to know of the murders through “TV and neighbours”.