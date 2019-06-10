Home States Kerala

Kerala to convene meeting to check skyrocketing airfares: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The decision was taken at a meeting between Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola in New Delhi.

Published: 10th June 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To check the rising airfares to and from the state, a meeting of the airline companies would be convened soon by the Union civil aviation secretary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola in New Delhi. The Chief Minister said that the secretary has assured to look into the issue of steep rise in air fares of both domestic and international routes to Kerala especially during festival season that has been fretting passengers in Kerala for long. 

A meeting of various stakeholders will also be convened in Thiruvananthapuram by July end, to discuss the comprehensive development of the airports in the state, the Chief Minister  said. This is in-line with the plan to develop the state as one of the aviation hubs in the country and increase the possibility of aviation based industries in the state. Issues related to Trivandrum and Kozhikode airports also figured in the discussion.

Civil Aviation secretary said the request for more flights will be discussed in the empanelled meeting of airlines. The ministry will also intervene to start additional services of Air India and Indigo airlines from Kerala. Kannur Airport does not have enough flights in proportion to passengers. Airlines have already evinced interest to start services to Colombo, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore from Kannur. 

Airport: State not to cooperate with Adani Group 
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the state would not cooperate with the Adani Group on Trivandrum airport privatization. The state has already made public its stance on the issue and would not budge from its position, he told mediapersons in New Delhi. It is not possible for a private company to develop an airport single-handedly without the cooperation of the state government, he said. 

