Tough challenges ahead for authorities

KOCHI: With the 23-year-old youth, a resident of North Paravur, recuperating from Nipah in a private hospital in Kochi, challenges are ahead for the authorities as they have to find how he got infected with the virus. Earlier, when Nipah outbreak first took place in Kozhikode, the person who died before identifying the virus left Kerala in a lurch. The Health Department could not identify the source from where he got infected. The rest of the cases reported in Kozhikode were from direct contact with the affected person.

However, in Kochi, the youth confirmed with Nipah virus is on the path of recovery and the doctors are hopeful he might be able to reconstruct the past events from memory to identify the source. “Since the virus affects the brain of the person, it will be difficult for the person to remember past events in his life with clarity. Slight metal fluctuations were shown by the youth when he was first admitted to the hospital. Now even though he is on the path of recovery, how much he can help in reconstructing the past events is not known,” said Consultant Neurologist Dr Boby Varkey Maramattom, who is treating the patient.

It will be a challenge for the Health Department to track the source if the youth fails to reconstruct his past events. “Even in our daily life, we tend to forget the exact time and events that happened in our life. Then it will be difficult for the person who has been in isolation for over 10 days. But there is still hope,” said Dr Boby.

In Kozhikode, Nipah had claimed 18 lives including the first person who is believed to have come into direct contact with toddy or fruits half eaten by fruit bats. With Nipah scare gripping Kerala for the second time, all eyes are on the lone recuperating youth.

Earlier, Health Minister K K Shailaja said though the Health Department, district administration and the Central team are backtracking to identify the source of the virus, more details could be gained only after conversing with the youth affected with the virus.

According to Dr Boby, the youth could be shifted to the observation ward in three days. “The one major change that we noted is that for the past two days he did not have any fever. If the situation continues, then he could be shifted to observation ward and in 10-15 days he could be discharged after regaining his normal self,” said Dr Boby.

Additional DMO Dr Sreedevi S said that as of now joint efforts are carried out by the Health, Animal Husbandry and Forest Departments in identifying the source of the virus and the health condition of the youth is also closely monitored.

“The major task of the Health Department was to avert the spread of the disease and death of victims. We hope to trace the source of the virus with the help of the patient. The backtracking is presently being done involving the parents of the patient,” said Dr Sreedevi.