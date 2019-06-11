Atmosphere of freshness was brought in by LDF Govt: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government had achieved steady development based on social justice in various segments that prime the state for future leap. He was speaking after releasing progress report, for the third consecutive year, at Nishagandhi auditorium on Monday.“In the last three years the state has undergone an image makeover for the good. The image suffered a setback due to decay prevailing in 2016 before the election,” he said.

According to Pinarayi, the changes were not small, as the stink involving some of the top functionaries were removed and an atmosphere of freshness was brought in by the LDF Government. He said the state has changed from one of the most corrupted to least corrupt in the last three years. “At the top there is no corruption and we have taken steps to reduce corruption at the lower level. People outside the state have noticed the changes,” said the Chief Minister.

He highlighted the achievements made by four major missions on education, health, housing and sustainable development. He spoke about the steps taken by the government in improving basic infrastructure and said the government’s achievements in improving it had made the state an attractive place for multinational companies.

“We have made National Highway development possible by acquiring land. The government is committed to rebuilding panchayat roads and in the case of hill highway and coastal highway we are spending `10,000 crore through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board,” said Pinarayi.

New Initiatives

Chief Minister said an initiative to create a semi-high speed parallel track for running trains from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in four hours will be started soon. He said the government will not extend support if the Centre decides to privatise Trivandrum Airport.“We are taking steps to start one more airport in the state at Sabarimala,” he said.

According to him, Aviation Secretary will hold talks with aviation companies in July in Thiruvananthapuram after the Parliament session. Chief Minister said the government will take steps to sort out issues on city gas project. He said boat service from Kovalam to Bekal will be realised by 2020.

After listing out the achievements made by various government departments Pinarayi said the strong social foundation of the state helped the government to make the progress. “I will like to underscore the fact we will not compromise on the secular credentials of the state.” he said. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan received the report from the Chief Minister. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan presided.

‘Progress due to social foundation’

