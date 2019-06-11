Home States Kerala

Bulk transfer of postal ballots to a specific address suspected

The declaration for postal votes by the elector might have been attested en masse, or individually by gazetted officers in the absence of the electors at the time of attestation.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch, probing the alleged fraud into the postal ballots, suspects that the components of postal ballots might have been moved in bulk from the returning officers to a particular address and this, they believe, might have been to commit electoral fraud.

A letter sent by IG Sreejith to the state police chief, on May 27, states that though the inquiry reveals enough to suspect the postal votes cast by police personnel, there will be hurdles in continuing the probe as it would be construed as an interference in the electoral process.

The investigation report said that there was a likelihood of the police personnel engaged in duty elsewhere, entrusting their postal ballots to some other officers or outsiders, in violation of the norms prescribed, on coercion either by some organised groups or individuals.

The declaration for postal votes by the elector might have been attested en masse, or individually by gazetted officers in the absence of the electors at the time of attestation.

“If the same has been done en masse, by some interested groups or individuals, the right of franchise also might have been exercised by the same groups or individuals, without the actual voter. This poses a formidable challenge to the democratic process,” IG Sreejith, stated in the report.

The report further pointed out that some attestations might have also been done in the absence of the voter, with the gazetted officer actually knowing the elector and his place of duty.

According to the IG, it would be improper to arrive at a conclusion regarding the inquiry without the returning officers also cooperating with the inquiry.

IG stated that verification of data obtained by examining various police personnel across the state has to be checked by the actual data entered in 13 A (Declaration by Elector) and 13 C (Cover) submitted to the returning officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Postal ballot Kerala crime branch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp