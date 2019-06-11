Call to end sea erosion at Chellanam urgently

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government should urgently intervene to protect the fisherfolk at Chellanam who are facing severe threat from sea erosion, said Hibi Eden the MP-elect from Ernakulam.

After visiting the coastal belt of Kochi on Monday, Hibi said that the sea water has started to enter the houses at Companyppadi, Bazaar and Maruvakkadu in Chellanam even before the monsoon intensified.

The sea walls at Chellanam were demolished for the construction of geo-tube walls. “However, geo-tube wall construction has not reached anywhere. As a result, there is no protection for the people who are living here,” Hibi said.

He said the geo-tube wall construction is being carried out in an unscientific manner.“The present contractor is not experienced enough in geo-tube wall construction. The long-pending demand of the Chellanam residents is the construction of ‘Pulimuttu’.

“The government should intervene in the issue and complete the procedures for construction of the breakwater,” added Hibi.

He said that the construction of protection wall should be completed on a war footing and urged the District administration to take immediate steps to construct the sea wall. “I have already conveyed the seriousness of the situation to the Fisheries and Irrigation Minister,” added Hibi.