Cyclonic storm likely in next 24 hours: IMD

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The depression formed over east-central and adjoining south-east the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area has now intensified into a deep depression and lays centred over the area.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, the weather bulletin from the Indian Metrological Department has said.

It is expected to move towards north-northwest during the next 72 hours. The wind will attain a speed of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph on Thursday. It will not affect the state as per current weather models, but is very likely to cause adverse impact in terms of wind and rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat, mainly on Thursday and Friday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the south-east Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, along and off Kerala and Karnataka on Tuesday, east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, north-east Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast on Wednesday and Thursday as the sea condition is very likely to get rough to very rough in this region. Those who are already out in the deep sea have been advised to return to the coast.

Rain in Kerala is likely to be normal in the coming days. However, orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur on Wednesday. Monsoon was active over the state on Monday, with Piravom in Ernakulam recording the highest rainfall of 14 cm, followed by Alappuzha, Cherthala and Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram with 11 cm each.

Two persons electrocuted

T’Puram: Two persons were electrocuted near Pettah here on Monday morning after they stepped on a live electric wire that was lying on a water-logged road. Radhakrishnan, 65, a native of Pettah, and Prasannakumari, 62, of Nedumangad, are the deceased.

Man killed as wall collapses

Kochi: A differently-abled person was crushed to death after a portion of the compound wall of the Civil Station here collapsed under the weight of an uprooted tree on Monday. The deceased is Ashraf, 57, of Edathala near Aluva. He was a lottery vendor.