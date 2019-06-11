Home States Kerala

Kerala: Two Catholic priests get anticipatory bail in forgery case

The two priests -- Paul Thelekat and Antony Kalokaran -- were being questioned for the past one week for allegedly forging document against the Cardinal in order to defame him.

Published: 11th June 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By IANS

KOCHI: Two senior Catholic priests attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala on Tuesday secured anticipatory bail in the fake document case against Cardinal George Alencherry.

The police team investigating the case, last month questioned a few Catholic priests and based on their statements, arrested Aditiyan, an engineer.

It was after Aditiyan's custodial interrogation that the police turned towards the two priests for questioning. The police was pushing for the custody but on Tuesday, the Ernakulam Sessions Court granted them bail.

The prosecution now plans to approach the Kerala High Court against the Sessions court decision. The Cardinal has not yet commented on the case.

Catholic priests Kerala church Cardinal

