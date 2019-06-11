Monsoon fury: 2 electrocuted in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people died of electrocution near Pettah on Monday early morning after they stepped on a live electric wire that had snapped and was lying on the waterlogged road.

Radhakrishnan, a 65-year-old Pettah native, and Prasannakumari, a 62-year-old resident of Nedumangadu, are the deceased.

The incident happened around 6 am at Pulli lane near Pettah. Prasannakumari was working as a housemaid and was the first victim. Later, Radhakrishnan, who was an employee of a nearby temple, got an electric shock when he spotted the body of Prasannakumari and tried to go near her. Since there was heavy rain in the area, the road was inundated and the electric wire that snapped and fell on the road went unnoticed. Locals said the electric wire snapped due to the rough weather. The duo died on the spot and the bodies were removed after the KSEB officials switched off the power supply.

However, the KSEB officials had to face the ire of the public. The locals accused them of being lethargic. Meanwhile, the KSEB said they will provide the family of the deceased Rs 10 lakh as compensation and sanctioned another Rs two lakh as immediate relief.