Home States Kerala

Postal ballot scam: Cops seek more time to complete probe

The Crime Branch on Monday approached the Kerala High Court for more time to complete the investigation into the alleged misuse of postal ballots meant for the police personnel on election duty.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan elections

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch on Monday approached the Kerala High Court for more time to complete the investigation into the alleged misuse of postal ballots meant for the police personnel on election duty.
The statement was submitted in response to a petition filed by the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Election Commission to appoint an independent commission to inquire into the alleged fraud.

In the statement, the investigating officer said as many as 16 witnesses had been questioned and their statements recorded so far. The accused Vaishakh, a commando attached to the Indian Reserve Battalion, who circulated a voice clip instructing his colleagues to hand over their postal ballots to him in the WhatsApp group called- ‘Sree Padmanabha’, was questioned in detail and the mobile phone used by him was seized.

The group was created for official communication among commandos of Indian Reserve Battalion deployed for security duty at Sree Padmanabha Swami Temple, Thiruvananthapuram.

Voice sample for forensic analysis

An application was submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court to summon the accused and obtain his consent for collecting his voice sample for forensic analysis. The team also questioned civil police officers - Manikuttan, Arun Mohan, Ratheesh and Rajesh Kumar. The mobile phone of Manikuttan was also seized.

According to the Crime Branch, verification of original Form 13 A, 13 B and 13 C was necessary to find out whether any fraud was committed in the postal ballots. The Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch issued a letter to the concerned Returning Officers (RO) of all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, who in turn sent it to the 140 Assistant Returning Officers for furnishing the details. So far, only 56 officers have responded. The ROs have replied that permission of the Chief Electoral Officer was necessary for providing the details.

A comprehensive investigation and enquiry will take more time, said Crime Branch. Hence, the CB has requested the court to grant sufficient time to complete the probe. The court adjourned the case to June 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crime Branch Kerala High Court Postal ballot scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp