TDB a silent spectator at Sabarimala: Adv Commissioner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), that owns the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, is a silent spectator in the administration of the temple as the police, KSRTC and various government departments have usurped control of the autonomous body, said the Advocate Commissioner appointed by the High Court, in his report submitted to the court on June 4. He also sought a directive to the police to reconsider the restrictions imposed by the police in the wake of the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.

Advocate ASP Kurup, the commissioner, said the report was filed before the court so as to bring to its notice, the untold misery, the torments and torture to which devotees are subjected to, for no fault of theirs.



“The entire catastrophe of the financial crisis is due to the sole reason that devotees are driven away as a sorcerer chases away ghosts,” said the report. He said devotees are now allowed to climb the hill only afternoon. They are detained at Pampa by the police till noon and climbing the hill at noon when the sun reaches its highest point is a difficult task.

One cannot understand why devotees are not allowed to climb the hill in the early morning when the temple opens. The attitude of the police is extremely cruel. It has long been a practice to allow devotees to climb the hill from early morning itself when they can have peaceful darshan. There is no point in the temple being surrounded by the police the report said.

The commissioner sought a directive to the police to reconsider the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.