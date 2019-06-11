Home States Kerala

TDB a silent spectator at Sabarimala: Adv Commissioner

The commissioner sought a directive to the police to reconsider the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.

Published: 11th June 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), that owns the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, is a silent spectator in the administration of the temple as the police, KSRTC and various government departments have usurped control of the autonomous body, said the Advocate Commissioner appointed by the High Court, in his report submitted to the court on June 4. He also sought a directive to the police to reconsider the restrictions imposed by the police in the wake of the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.

Advocate ASP Kurup, the commissioner, said the report was filed before the court so as to bring to its notice, the untold misery, the torments and torture to which devotees are subjected to, for no fault of theirs.

“The entire catastrophe of the financial crisis is due to the sole reason that devotees are driven away as a sorcerer chases away ghosts,” said the report. He said devotees are now allowed to climb the hill only afternoon. They are detained at Pampa by the police till noon and climbing the hill at noon when the sun reaches its highest point is a difficult task.  

One cannot understand why devotees are not allowed to climb the hill in the early morning when the temple opens. The attitude of the police is extremely cruel. It has long been a practice to allow devotees to climb the hill from early morning itself when they can have peaceful darshan. There is no point in the temple being surrounded by the police the report said.

The commissioner sought a directive to the police to reconsider the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board Sabarimala ASP Kurup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp