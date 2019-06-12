Home States Kerala

Crime Branch registers case against UNA office-bearers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has registered case against four office-bearers of the United Nurses Association (UNA) - a collective of nurses working in private sector - for financial irregularity. The Association’s national president Jasmin Sha has been named the first accused. 
The Crime Branch team that conducted the preliminary inquiry had earlier recommended registering a case against four office-bearers of the Association, including Sha.

The Crime Branch probe was ordered by State Police Chief Loknath Behera after one of the former office-bearers of the Association raised charges of financial irregularity against the current set of office-bearers. 
As per the complainant, irregularity to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore was noticed. The bank accounts of the Association were managed by three people, including Sha, the complaint read. The Crime Branch probe team had suggested conducting a detailed probe by registering a case after conducting an audit. Crime Branch had submitted a report to Behera mentioning their primary findings.

The probe team was also of the opinion that the minutes of the meetings need to be scrutinised to check whether they were forged. It was based on this report Behera directed the officers to register case against the accused and proceed with the investigation. The cases were registered on the charges of financial misappropriation and forging documents.

