  Host of projects planned to lift Kerala’s industrial climate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaking during discussions in the assembly, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan outlined a slew of projects to lift the industrial climate in the state. One among them being the government making furniture.

The minister informed the assembly the government has decided to use widespread coconut cultivation in the state to make furniture. The furniture would be made of scientifically treated coconut trunks. He said the Forest Industries Travancore Ltd will be the nodal agency for the project.

The government plans to make durable, high-quality furniture at reasonable prices through this project.

Rice parks at Thrissur and Palakkad for processing rice; multipurpose industrial park at Wayanad; project to make rubber gloves for medical purposes at Kannur; e-mobility park to manufacture electric vehicles at Kannur; honey processing project that envisages enhancing honey production through commercial apiculture; manufacturing life saving medicines at Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceutical, Alappuzha are the other projects planned.

The industries minister has said the government would give industrial loans at 5 per cent to Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs with impeccable track record of repayment.