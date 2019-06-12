Movie tickets in Kerala to get dearer soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, movie ticket rates in the state will go up as local self-government bodies can now collect 10 per cent entertainment tax, in addition to GST. Though a government order in this regard was issued on Monday, local bodies won’t be able to impose the same till June 16, as a High Court stay is in force.

With the implementation of GST in 2017, local bodies had stopped collecting entertainment tax.

Later, the state government decided that local bodies can continue to collect the same as it’s a major source of revenue for them.

A government order with immediate effect was issued on Monday. The decision, however, will not be implemented soon due to the existing High Court order that had stayed local self-government bodies from collecting the tax on top of GST.

“The court order has stayed any action on collecting entertainment tax till June 16. Earlier, the stay was till June 6. We got in touch with some theatre owners who have clarified they have not increased the rate. They have made clear that a final decision would be taken only after the High Court verdict,” said B L Balaraj, Joint Director, Urban Affairs Department. The decision to impose 10 pc tax was made after the GST on film tickets was reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

Prior to GST, the local bodies were collecting entertainment tax. Even when GST was implemented, Section 3 of the Kerala Local Authorities Entertainment Tax Act, which permits entertainment tax collection, was not nullified. Now the act has been amended to fix the entertainment tax at 10 per cent. A notification has been sent to all panchayat, municipality and corporation secretaries and theatre owners about the same. This is aimed at reducing the income loss faced by local self-government bodies.

“We had stopped entertainment tax collection after the implementation of GST. However, Tamil Nadu had been collecting the tax even after GST implementation. The entertainment tax will be a boost to local bodies. We are deducting the same percentage which was deducted as GST, except that the share will now go to local self-government bodies,” said BS Thirumeni, Panchayat Director. Now, Kerala is following TN in charging both GST and entertainment tax.