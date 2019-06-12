Home States Kerala

Special package announced for special schools in Kerala

Health minister K K Shailaja, on Tuesday, announced a special package for recognised special schools in the state.

KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development KK Shailaja with CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health minister KK Shailaja, on Tuesday, announced a special package for recognised special schools in the state. The minister made the statement while replying to a calling attention motion by Muvattupuzha MLA Eldo Abraham. The MLA demanded in submission an increase in the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, besides implementing the special package announced by the government. 
There are around 304 recognised special schools in the state, with 15,000 students studying in them.

“The teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools are paid mere pittance as salary. While the teaching staff get Rs 5,000 per month, the non-teaching staff are paid a maximum of Rs 3,000,” said Eldo Abraham. 

“The government should increase the grant amount for these schools and give aided status to those schools which have a strength of more than 100 students,” he added.

There is a big difference in salaries drawn by teachers in BUDS schools, run by LSGs, and those working in recognised special schools, he pointed out. “In a BUDS school, a teacher is paid Rs 30,000 and non-teaching staff is paid Rs 18,000, by the panchayat,” he said.

A special meeting was convened on August 9, 2018, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Social Justice minister, to discuss the problems faced by recognised special schools. During the meeting, it was decided that a team would be sent to visit and learn the issues.

Based on a report submitted by the team, it has been decided to grade schools on the strength of students studying there. Schools having a strength of 50 and below will come under C grade. Schools with students numbering between 50 and 100 will be given B grade status and institutions with students numbering above 100 will be classified as A grade. A meeting has been called on June 17 to discuss the nitty-gritty of the government’s special package implementation.

TAGS
KK Shailaja Kerala schools special schools

