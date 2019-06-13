Home States Kerala

Cabinet effects major reshuffle of IAS officers

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers, including the transfer of six District Collectors.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers, including the transfer of six District Collectors. KMRL managing director Mohammed Hanish, who is in the eye of a storm, has been transferred and appointed as Secretary, Industries (PSU).

  • Cultural Affairs secretary Rani George will be given the additional charge of managing director of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank.
  • General Education Secretary A Shajahan will be given the additional charge of the departments of Sainik Welfare and Printing and Stationery.
  • Agriculture special secretary Rathan U Kelkar will be given the additional charge of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Land Board Secretary C A Latha will be posted as Land Revenue Commissioner. 
  • Land Revenue Joint Commissioner U V Jose will be appointed as chief executive officer of the Life Mission.
  • General Administration deputy secretary K Gopalakrishnan will be appointed Thiruvananthapuram District Collector.
  • Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla will be appointed SGST additional commissioner. He will hold the additional charge of IT joint secretary. 
  • Kannur District Collector Mir Muhammed Ali will be posted as Suchithwa Mission director. 
  • Malappuram District Collector Amit Meena will be posted as ANERT director. He will also hold the additional charge of Lotteries Department.
  • ASAP chief executive officer Adeela Abdulla will be appointed Alappuzha District Collector. Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas will be appointed Ernakulam District Collector.
  • Housing Commissioner B Abdul Nasar will be appointed Kollam District Collector.
  • Social Justice director Jaffar Malik will be appointed Malappuram District Collector. 
  • I and PRD director T V Subhash will be appointed Kannur District Collector.  

12 non-teaching posts for Manjeri GMC

T’Puram: The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create 12 non-teaching posts at the Manjeri Government Medical College. The posts thus created include senior superintendent (1), junior superintendent (1), clerk (6), confidential assistant Grade 2 (1), medical record superintendent (1), health inspector Grade 2 (1) and theatre mechanic Grade 2 (1). According to Health Minister KK Shailaja, the post creations are part of a slew of initiatives undertaken by the government for making the medical college a centre of excellence. The minister also said a proposal has been given to the Medical Council of India to increase the seats of government medical colleges including Manjeri by 25 per cent.

