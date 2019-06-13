Cabinet effects major reshuffle of IAS officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers, including the transfer of six District Collectors. KMRL managing director Mohammed Hanish, who is in the eye of a storm, has been transferred and appointed as Secretary, Industries (PSU).

Cultural Affairs secretary Rani George will be given the additional charge of managing director of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank.

General Education Secretary A Shajahan will be given the additional charge of the departments of Sainik Welfare and Printing and Stationery.

Agriculture special secretary Rathan U Kelkar will be given the additional charge of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Land Board Secretary C A Latha will be posted as Land Revenue Commissioner.

Land Revenue Joint Commissioner U V Jose will be appointed as chief executive officer of the Life Mission.

General Administration deputy secretary K Gopalakrishnan will be appointed Thiruvananthapuram District Collector.

Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla will be appointed SGST additional commissioner. He will hold the additional charge of IT joint secretary.

Kannur District Collector Mir Muhammed Ali will be posted as Suchithwa Mission director.

Malappuram District Collector Amit Meena will be posted as ANERT director. He will also hold the additional charge of Lotteries Department.

ASAP chief executive officer Adeela Abdulla will be appointed Alappuzha District Collector. Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas will be appointed Ernakulam District Collector.

Housing Commissioner B Abdul Nasar will be appointed Kollam District Collector.

Social Justice director Jaffar Malik will be appointed Malappuram District Collector.

I and PRD director T V Subhash will be appointed Kannur District Collector.

12 non-teaching posts for Manjeri GMC

T’Puram: The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create 12 non-teaching posts at the Manjeri Government Medical College. The posts thus created include senior superintendent (1), junior superintendent (1), clerk (6), confidential assistant Grade 2 (1), medical record superintendent (1), health inspector Grade 2 (1) and theatre mechanic Grade 2 (1). According to Health Minister KK Shailaja, the post creations are part of a slew of initiatives undertaken by the government for making the medical college a centre of excellence. The minister also said a proposal has been given to the Medical Council of India to increase the seats of government medical colleges including Manjeri by 25 per cent.