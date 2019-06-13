Home States Kerala

‘Parameswara Marar formulated an aesthetic style in tripuda’

Annamanada Parameswara Marar was undoubtedly a doyen in the realm of panchavadyam.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Peruvanam Kuttan Marar
Express News Service

Annamanada Parameswara Marar was undoubtedly a doyen in the realm of panchavadyam. His long association with the patriarchs of panchavadyam helped him develop a definite style in the ‘layavinyasam’ of tripuda, the basic rhythm of percussion. 

Learning the intricacies of panchavadyam from Pallavoor brothers, who were the pioneers of the percussion art, he had the rare opportunity to be associated with the Annamanada trio, Pallavoor trio and the Kuzhoor trio, who played a decisive role in spreading the glory of panchavadyam beyond the borders of the state.

The loss of Parameswaran Marar weighs heavy in my heart as we have lost a pioneer who created a curriculum for timila. He was a friend and brother for me and our friendship dates back to 1968-70 when he returned to our village in Peruvanam after completing his studies at Kalamandalam. The new generation has seen him weave wonders in the rhythm of timila only, but in his initial days, he had exhibited his mastery in chenda and idakka also. 

When I assumed the role of Melapramani at Ilanjithara Melam, he became the Pramani at the panchavadyam performed during the Madathil Varavu ritual of Thrissur Pooram. We performed together at various functions during a visit to Dubai in 1995.

I remember his association with Annamanada Achuta Marar, Parameswara Marar and Peethambara Marar, known as Annamanada trio, Kuzhoor Kuttappa Marar, Narayana Marar and Chandran Marar, known as Kuzhoor trio and Pallavoor Appu Marar, Maniyan Marar and Kunjukuttan Marar, known as Pallavoor trio. His association with the patriarchs helped him learn the intricacies of percussion and develop a definite style that weaved a magical spell among the spectators. We have lost one of the finest percussion artists who had a deep knowledge of the virtuosity of timila.

Annamanada Parameswaran Marar

