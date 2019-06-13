Pinarayi will be hangman of CPM movement in Kerala: Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will turn out to be the ‘hangman’ of the CPM in Kerala, said Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Ramachandran was speaking after handing over a cheque of Rs 64.14 lakh to the families of slain Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal P K, 24, at Kalliyot in Periya on Wednesday. He said the Lok Sabha election was a verdict against the alleged violent and murderous politics of the CPM. “Pinarayi Vijayan who is ruling the state today will be the hangman of this movement,” he said.

In 36 months of LDF rule, the state witnessed 36 political murders, he said.

“It can be recorded in the three-year progress card,” said Ramachandran. Many people asked the Chief Minister to change his style of functioning, he said. “But he need not change it. People will change it. That’s what we saw in the last election,” he said.

Whenever a CPM worker died, the party would rush in to make a martyr out of him, said the Congress leader. He said the UDF raised money for the families of Sarath Lal and Kripesh by following the right path. “Not like CPM collecting money for the family of Abhimanyu,” he said.

On March 2, state leaders of UDF - including Ramachandran, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty - descended on Kasaragod and went from shop to shop, door to door collecting money for families of the slain Youth Congress workers. They were hacked to death on February 17 and 14 CPM members and supporters were arrested in connection with the case.