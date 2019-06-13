Student issued TC for refusing to stop wearing headscarf

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class VIII girl student on the outskirts of the state capital was issued a Transfer Certificate after she refused to stop wearing a headscarf.



The Jyothi Nilayam Higher Secondary School at Menamkulam issued a Transfer Certificate to the student Shamhana Shajahan, who recently joined the school after her family shifted to Kadinamkulam. She attended the class for two days from the day the school reopened. After being given the TC, her parents have now got her admission in a different school. However, she is yet to start attending classes.

“On June 6, the school re-opening day, the principal stopped my daughter who was on her way to class and asked her to remove the headscarf. On the second day also, she went to the school wearing a headscarf. The principal then told her not to come to school wearing the same. I spoke to the principal in the evening and she just said that they do not allow even Class XII students to wear it and asked me not to send my daughter with the headscarf again.

On Monday, I went and met her again in an attempt to convince her about its religious significance. However, they insisted on us getting a TC if she must wear the headscarf. In the TC form, I had stated the same reason. However, when we were given TC, it stated ‘need better facilities’ as the reason for it. We had even told the principal about the financial loss that we would have if TC is issued. We had already got her uniforms and books. Also, we told them about the difficulty in finding another school soon,” said Shajahan, Shamhana’s father, who is a Gulf returnee. Speaking to Express, the school authorities maintained students should follow the uniform code followed by the school. With the issue getting public attention, the PTA held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

The PTA decided to stand by the school authorities, who maintain that it’s mandatory for the students to follow the norms.

“We have a uniform dress code which we follow for the past 48 years. We want all our students to follow the same dress code. No exemption can be made for anyone. We had informed the student and her parent that she can continue her education here if she follows the uniform code,” said Sister Archana, the principal.