Thimila maestro Parameswaran Marar passes away

Thimila maestro Annamanada Parameswaran Marar, 67, who led the ‘Madathil Varavu’ of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy for Thrissur pooram, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday.

Marar has been considered a trendsetter in the art of ‘panchavadyam’ for his unique style of leading the performance. Trained under Pallavoor Maniyan Marar and Pallavoor Kunjukuttan Marar, he became a panchavadyam teacher at Kalamandalam. In 2003, he took over the ‘Pramanam’ of panchavadyam in Madathil Varavu and became Annamanada Parameswaran Marar.

Marar, who performed in major temple festivals across the state and abroad had taken the initiative in updating the curriculum of panchavadyam taught at Kalamandalam. Marar is survived by wife Santha, son Kalamandalam Harish, daughters Dhanya and Kala, daughter-in-law Nandini Varma, who is also a ‘thayambaka’ performer, and son-in-law Sunil. 

Thiruvambady Devaswom president P Chandrasekharan and secretary M Madhavankutty paid their last respects to the ace artist when the mortal remains were brought to his house at Kodakara. The funeral rites will be held on Thursday.

