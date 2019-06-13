Home States Kerala

Thrissur: Vehicle owners call token strike on June 18

The GPS tracking systems are not available as per demand.

Published: 13th June 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A joint protection forum of Motor Vehicle owners and various organisations called for a token strike on June 18 across the state in protest against the regulation that mandates GPS facility in motor vehicles, including school buses, that are part of the public transport system.

Lorry, taxi, used car dealers, private buses, school buses, etc will take part in the strike. A meeting was held in this regard in Thrissur on Wednesday which was followed by the announcement of a token strike. “We are not against the modernisation efforts, but out of 29 states in India, only Kerala brings such measures without any background facilitation.

The GPS tracking systems are not available as per demand. Those in the market are of higher cost. There is no system to monitor the procedures,” explained Lawrence Babu, state secretary of Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ association. The GPS system has been made mandatory in public transport from June 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thrissur Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp