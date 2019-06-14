Home States Kerala

Cartoon row: Kanam hits out against Balan

Pointing out the Akademi is an autonomous institution, Kanam said the minister has no right to interfere with its affairs.

Published: 14th June 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kanam Rajendran (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has criticised Cultural Minister AK Balan even as the latter has asked the Lalithakala Akademi to review its decision to give award to a controversial cartoon. 

Pointing out the Akademi is an autonomous institution, Kanam said the minister has no right to interfere with its affairs. “Tomorrow when film awards are announced, if somebody makes such remarks, would you go do the same?” asked Kanam. Curiously the CPI’s criticism against the government comes at a time when opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out supporting Balan’s stance in the issue.

Threat call: Akademi secretary files plaint
Thrissur: With the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi award for best cartoon sparking controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Ponnyam Chandran, the secretary of the akademi, lodged a complaint at the Town East police station on Thursday over a threat call he received the previous night.“The person on the other end who introduced himself as a Catholic threatened to kill me,” alleged Chandran. He said the person also verbally abused him.

