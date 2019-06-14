CPI to oppose govt’s Commissionerate move

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI has decided to oppose the state government’s move to grant magisterial powers to Police Commissioners. The Left parties have always opposed this move, said party state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

“There’s no validity for the Government Order issued on setting up Commissonerates,” said Kanam, responding to queries from the media.

Giving clear indications that the CPI will make its stance clear during upcoming bilateral talks with the CPM, Kanam said the party has raised the need to have detailed discussions within the front in this matter. Since its a policy matter, there should be detailed discussions within the Left before implementing the same.

“When such a move came up during the previous UDF Government’s tenure, we had opposed the same,” he said.

During the bilateral talks with the Chief Minister, the CPI will make it clear the government should not go ahead with the move in its current form. With the CPI toughening its stance, the government will most probably soften its earlier stance.