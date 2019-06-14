Home States Kerala

Kerala doctors go on token strike demanding stipend hike

The mass boycott of work by the junior doctors affected out-patient and in-patient services and other normal functions of the nine government medical colleges in the state.

Published: 14th June 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 3,500 junior doctors, including post-graduate medical students and house surgeons, in state-run medical colleges across Kerala went on a one-day token strike on Friday demanding hike in stipends.

The mass boycott of work by the medicos affected out-patient and in-patient services and other normal functions of the nine government medical colleges in the state.

However, services at the casualty ward and ICU were exempted from the strike, hospital sources said.

Raising slogans and holding banners and placards, the striking junior doctors also carried out a march to the Directorate of Medical Education here.

They said the stipend had not been revised for the last four years even if the medical fees was hiked in the state.

"We are demanding a decent stipend. Other states have already increased the stipend and Kerala is yet to give it. This is just a token strike. If our demand is not considered favourably, we will go on an indefinite strike from June 20," striking doctors told television channels.

The stipend of medical students and house surgeons was last revised in the state in the year 2015, they said.

Though the health authorities had a discussion with representatives of house surgeons and PG doctors in this regard recently, the talks failed.

The striking medicos, however, clarified that their agitation had nothing to do with the ongoing nation-wide strike in solidarity with the junior doctors in West Bengal who are on strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Doctors strike Doctors protest Token strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp