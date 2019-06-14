‘My chemistry with people of Kozhikode worked in my favour’

By Express News Service

Getting embroiled in controversy just before the elections could prove risky for some political leaders, especially heavyweights. As it turns out, M K Raghavan isn’t one of them.



Despite the airing of a sting operation by a television channel – which showed Raghavan allegedly demanding a bribe – a few weeks before the election, the MP from Kozhikode scored a hat-trick win from the seat. His victory is indicative of the wide acceptance he enjoys among people in the constituency. In a chat with Express Senior Reporter Melena Thomas, Raghavan said his top priority would be completing infrastructure and development projects already underway or were announced. Excerpts...



Q: What are the factors that favoured your win from Kozhikode for the third straight term?

A: My chemistry with people worked in my favour. Kozhikode is not a pro-UDF constituency. People here support the LDF in local body and assembly polls. Though I am an outsider, people accepted me. I developed a rapport with them over the years. I stay in constant touch with them and they know they can reach me any time without a recommendation letter or reference.



Q: The sting operation which came weeks before the election caused quite a stir. Were you doubtful of your victory?



A: I never doubted it. I had expected a margin of 30,000-50,000 votes, but got 85,000 more votes than my nearest rival, which is five times higher than my lead in 2014. This shows people’s trust in me. It also shows connect with people plays a significant role in elections. Politics, religion or caste are insignificant factors. As for the sting operation, it was aimed at tarnishing my public image and the truth behind it will come out someday.

Q: What are your priorities for Kozhikode constituency?

A: My top priority will be to finish the infrastructure and development projects previously announced or have begun. They include redevelopment of Kozhikode railway station, construction of six-lane bypass from Vengalam to Ramanattukara and work related to Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana on the Kozhikode Medical College campus. I will continue to exert pressure on the Centre for the road project connecting Beypore port and Malaparamba, for setting up a third central school and an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kozhikode, the Light Metro project, the Calicut- Angadipuram railway line project, among others.

Q: Though Kozhikode has all types of tourist destinations, lack of transportation and other facilities prevents tourists from exploring them. Dozens of tourist destinations in the district are yet to be tapped. Will you take steps to develop Kozhikode’s tourism sector?

A: Discussions are on with people associated with the tourism industry as part of plans to create and develop tourism circuits.

This includes the development of Kakkayam tourist spot and implementation of the Wayanad-Kozhikode ropeway project. Several other projects are also under discussion.

Every possible step will be taken for the development of tourism in the district.