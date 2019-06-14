Home States Kerala

Pazhavila Ramesan, a nonconformist and a fighter

Writer, poet, lyricist and journalist Pazhavila Ramesan passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 83.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer, poet, lyricist and journalist Pazhavila Ramesan passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 83. According to family members, he was suffering from age-related ailments especially heart-related diseases. The body will be kept at the State Institute of Languages from 10 am to 1 pm for public homage. It will later be shifted to Santhikavadom crematorium at 2 pm for last rites. 

A recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s lifetime achievement award, Ramesan was part of the editorial team of Kaumudi weekly for a long time. He also served as the director of State Institute of Languages. His tryst with Malayalam cinema starts with Bharat Gopi’s debut film Njattadi in which he penned lyrics for the song ‘Agniyaavanamenikkaalikkathanam’. He also penned songs for films including Aashamsakalode, Malootty, Uncle Bun and others. The song ‘Swargangal Swapnangal Kaanum’ of Malootty film is still popular among music lovers. 

As a literary figure, Ramesan was a nonconformist who took poetry to the masses. In between his lines, one could perceive a personality that is reluctant to by cowed down by any means and remained a fighter throughout his life. 

This comes through in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s condolence message, where he said that Ramesan throughout his life had stood for secularism and was one of the flag bearers of modernism in poetry. He also added that Ramesan carved a space for him in the Malayalam literary circle through his poetry which is known for its inner-strength and resistance. 
CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran in his condolence message said that the poet had always stood for reformist organizations and was an irreplaceable loss to progressive associations/organizations in literature. 
The poet is survived by his wife C Radha and daughters Soorya and Soumya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pazhavila Ramesan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp