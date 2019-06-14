Pazhavila Ramesan, a nonconformist and a fighter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer, poet, lyricist and journalist Pazhavila Ramesan passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 83. According to family members, he was suffering from age-related ailments especially heart-related diseases. The body will be kept at the State Institute of Languages from 10 am to 1 pm for public homage. It will later be shifted to Santhikavadom crematorium at 2 pm for last rites.

A recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s lifetime achievement award, Ramesan was part of the editorial team of Kaumudi weekly for a long time. He also served as the director of State Institute of Languages. His tryst with Malayalam cinema starts with Bharat Gopi’s debut film Njattadi in which he penned lyrics for the song ‘Agniyaavanamenikkaalikkathanam’. He also penned songs for films including Aashamsakalode, Malootty, Uncle Bun and others. The song ‘Swargangal Swapnangal Kaanum’ of Malootty film is still popular among music lovers.

As a literary figure, Ramesan was a nonconformist who took poetry to the masses. In between his lines, one could perceive a personality that is reluctant to by cowed down by any means and remained a fighter throughout his life.

This comes through in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s condolence message, where he said that Ramesan throughout his life had stood for secularism and was one of the flag bearers of modernism in poetry. He also added that Ramesan carved a space for him in the Malayalam literary circle through his poetry which is known for its inner-strength and resistance.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran in his condolence message said that the poet had always stood for reformist organizations and was an irreplaceable loss to progressive associations/organizations in literature.

The poet is survived by his wife C Radha and daughters Soorya and Soumya.