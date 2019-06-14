Home States Kerala

Sea erosion-hit Valiyathura residents vent ire on Irrigation Minister

The people blocked the minister when he reached the spot to assess the damage caused by the rough sea, leading to a minor scuffle between the police and the local people. 

Published: 14th June 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the monsoon has intensified across the state, the lives of people living in the coastal areas have become miserable with the sea turning rough and the threat of erosion looming large. Irrigation Minister K Krishnankutty bore the brunt of people’s anger on Thursday when he visited Valiyathura here, where the rough sea has wreaked havoc.

The people blocked the minister when he reached the spot to assess the damage caused by the rough sea, leading to a minor scuffle between the police and the local people. 

The people have, for long, been demanding a permanent solution to the sea erosion in the region.
Though the minister promised that the state government would find a solution to the issue through discussion, the residents demanded a solution on Thursday itself, following which a scuffle broke out.
The police, however, managed to take back the minister from the spot. 

As many as 15 houses were completely damaged and 100 houses partially damaged in the rough sea at Valiyathura. The affected people have been shifted to three rehabilitation centres in the region. 

The department also said that nine districts are facing acute sea erosion. The Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday had sanctioned around Rs 22.5 crore to take coastal protection measures in vulnerable areas. 
In many areas, portions of the seawall and groynes erected along the coast have caved in, apart from the shores being gnawed away. 

Wind, high waves likely 

The Indian Metrological Department has warned of strong winds from the westerly direction with speed reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph along and off the Kerala coast on Friday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. 

Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is also likely to prevail over southeast and east central Bay of Bengal and over the Andaman Sea.

High waves in the range of 2.5 to 3.3 m have been forecast till Friday night along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod. There is a possibility of low-lying areas experiencing surges intermittently, especially at high tide times (between 07-10 hours and 19-20 hours), the weathermen said.

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’ over northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea has moved northwestwards with a speed of about 7 kmph and lay centred over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea on Thursday. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards, skirting the Saurashtra coast, affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph during the next 12 hours, the IMD said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sea erosion Valiyathura Irrigation Minister K Krishnankutty monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp