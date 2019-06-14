Home States Kerala

Sreedharan to inspect Palarivattom flyover

A team of engineers from IIT Madras led by P Alagusundara Moorthy has also advised the government on fixing the structural weakness of the flyover.

Published: 14th June 2019 05:00 AM

E Sreedharan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of experts led by Principal Advisor of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E Sreedharan will inspect the controversial Palarivattom flyover in Kochi on June 17 and give its opinion whether to repair or rebuild it. A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting held between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sreedharan on Thursday. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran also attended the meeting. 

Sreedharan, who came to Thiruvananthapuram after being invited by the Chief Minister, suggested the idea of roping in a concrete expert to inspect the flyover and has agreed to bring one for the job.

Sreedharan was critical of the flyover design and wanted it to be rebuilt rather than relying on quick-fix solutions. A team of engineers from IIT Madras led by P Alagusundara Moorthy has also advised the government on fixing the structural weakness of the flyover.

A team of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways detected cracks on the flyover in October last year. Later, it was found the design was faulty and contractor used less concrete while constructing the flyover.

