Home States Kerala

‘Akademi told to reconsider decision to give award’

He said he had received a letter from Latin Arch Bishop Soosa Pakiam against the award. 

Published: 15th June 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan said the government had told the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi to reconsider its decision to give award to cartoonist Subhash KK, as it was against the Christian community.

The minister was responding to a submission by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who criticised the government institution for supporting a controversial cartoon. 

The response from Balan came a day after CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran criticised the minister for interfering in the jury’s decision to award Subhash for his controversial cartoon. 

“The government supports freedom of expression. But we cannot agree with the cartoon that hurts religious symbols,” said Balan. 

He said he had received a letter from Latin Arch Bishop Soosa Pakiam against the award. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Lalithakala Akademi AK Balan Christian community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp