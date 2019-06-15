‘Akademi told to reconsider decision to give award’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan said the government had told the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi to reconsider its decision to give award to cartoonist Subhash KK, as it was against the Christian community.

The minister was responding to a submission by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who criticised the government institution for supporting a controversial cartoon.

The response from Balan came a day after CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran criticised the minister for interfering in the jury’s decision to award Subhash for his controversial cartoon.



“The government supports freedom of expression. But we cannot agree with the cartoon that hurts religious symbols,” said Balan.

He said he had received a letter from Latin Arch Bishop Soosa Pakiam against the award.