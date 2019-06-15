Home States Kerala

Emergency plan ready for 21 dams: Minister

The Central Water Commission(CWC) has given its nod for Emergency Action Plan(EAP) for 21 dams  in the state, Power Minister M M Mani has said.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

dam

Water being released from the Idukki dam through the Cheruthony reservoir. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Water Commission (CWC) has given its nod for Emergency Action Plan (EAP) for 21 dams in the state, Power Minister MM Mani has said. The action plan details the precautions to be taken when the dam shutters are to be raised in the event of an emergency. 

As per the EAP, this has to be done after an analysis of several factors like the inflow and reservoir’s total capacity.

The plan includes details of areas which will be submerged and directives for rehabilitating affected people. KSEB  is the second institution in the country to implement EAP for dams.  
The state had submitted EAP for a  total of 26 dams to the CWC. Five of them are in the final stage of approval. 

Mani said KSEB will not opt for minor hydel power projects in future. But ongoing projects and those in the implementation stage will not be dropped.  KSEB, as part of the Dam  Rehabilitation and Improvement  Project, had started modernising the functioning of dams even before the floods. The work on drawing up EAP  started in 2017, Mani said. The rule curves of major dams in Kerala have been revised as per the CWC’s directives, post the floods. The  Operation and Maintenance manual for seven dams received CWC’s approval. The manual for other dams is being prepared. 

