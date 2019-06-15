HC to Dist Collector: Demolish Anwar’s check dam in 15 days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Malappuram District Collector to take necessary steps to demolish in 15 days the check dam co-owned by PV Anwar MLA at Cheenkannipali on the Kakkadampoyyil hills to drain out the accumulated water.

The order stated the District Collector, as head of the Disaster Management Authority, should take necessary steps to clear the accumulated water in the manner suggested by the executive engineer, Irrigation Department. The court posted the case on July 2.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by C K Abdul Latheef, father-in-law of the MLA and owner of the dam, challenging the district administration’s decision to demolish the dam.

When the case came up for hearing, State Attorney K V Sohan pointed out the measures to be taken for draining out water to avoid endangering inhabitants residing downstream.

He also produced the report of the executive engineer, Irrigation Department.

The report stated the present crevice is not adequate to drain out the reservoir completely. There are two streams, having width of 6m and the average height of 2m, that drain into the reservoir.

In order to balance the inflow and outflow, the crevice has to be developed further so as to ensure that there is not impounding in the bottom of the reservoir.

The average bottom width of 6m and top width of 12 m at the water flow level and height of 3m is required to ensure the free flow of water. The executive engineer also submitted that it would take 15 days to further widen the opening of the dam to drain out the water.

The court had in May ordered the owners of check dam to completely demolish it and drain out the water before the onset of monsoon.

When the petition came up last time, the state government submitted before the court that the parties had cut open the centre portion of the check dam so that the water in the reservoir receded to the downstream side.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted because of some practical difficulties, there was a delay in further widening the opening of the dam. However, the court said that the authorities should take appropriate steps to ensure the court order to ensure the free flow of water.