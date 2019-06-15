Home States Kerala

Inter-state buses flouting rules to face action, HC told

Govt says search on buses intensified to ensure passengers’ safety

Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand

Representational Image.

KOCHI: The state government on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the Motor Vehicles Department has intensified search on inter-state buses to ensure the safety of passengers. 
“Enforcement activities have been intensified after the Kallada bus incident. Some passengers in the bus had a brutal experience from its crew. Since some of the operators flout law, it is the duty of the enforcement agencies to intervene and ensure safe and hassle-free travel to passengers,” the government submitted.

The government filed the statement in response to a petition filed by SRS Travels, Kochi, against the checking on inter-state buses by motor vehicle inspectors. 
The petitioner argued that Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors had no power to check even vehicles belonging to Kerala operators.

According to the state government, the Central Motor Vehicle Rules mandate that the tourist permit holder should maintain a day-to-day log book indicating the name and address of the permit holder and the registration mark of the vehicle, name and address of the driver with the particulars of his driving licence and destination points with the time of departure. 
Since the petitioner is statutorily bound to comply with the conditions in the rules, the authorities under the

Motor Vehicle Act can take action against the breach of conditions. 
Though the petitioner is operating from Karnataka to Kerala, reports found that the vehicles of the petitioner were conducting services just like state carriage operators by collecting individual fares to different places, violating the conditions of the All India Tourist Permits, the government submitted.
The state made it clear that the officers checking  the vehicles have the power to ascertain the records and the conduct of service. 
I

f a permit is granted, the permit holder is liable to comply with the conditions of the permit.
The statement said the contention of the petitioner that the checking officers were forcefully collecting fine was baseless. 
If there is any violation of the permit conditions, the authorities have the power to detain the vehicle during transit, the state submitted.

