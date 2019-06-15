Home States Kerala

Kerala policewoman stabbed, set ablaze by male colleague in Alappuzha

The victim Soumya Pushapakaren ran into a nearby home where she collapsed and succumbed to her injuries.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A woman civil police officer of Vallikunnam police station was set ablaze on Saturday afternoon by a policeman after pouring petrol on her. The woman was on her way back home from work.

Soumya Pushpakaran, 31, wife of Sajeevan, Oopanvilayil House, Thekkemuri, Vallikunnam, died on the spot. Ajas, the accused, who is a civil police officer at the Aluva traffic police station, suffered serious burns and has been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. 

The Vallikunnam police said the incident happened around 3.30 pm when Soumya was returning home after duty. “Ajas reached the spot in a car and rammed the two-wheeler she was riding. In the impact of the hit, Soumya fell off the vehicle. Though she tried to run away,  Ajas followed her and hacked her with a sword many times, poured petrol on her and set her on fire,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Policewoman Policewoman Burnt in Kerala Colleague Burn Woman Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp