Kerala policewoman stabbed, set ablaze by male colleague in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A woman civil police officer of Vallikunnam police station was set ablaze on Saturday afternoon by a policeman after pouring petrol on her. The woman was on her way back home from work.

Soumya Pushpakaran, 31, wife of Sajeevan, Oopanvilayil House, Thekkemuri, Vallikunnam, died on the spot. Ajas, the accused, who is a civil police officer at the Aluva traffic police station, suffered serious burns and has been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

The Vallikunnam police said the incident happened around 3.30 pm when Soumya was returning home after duty. “Ajas reached the spot in a car and rammed the two-wheeler she was riding. In the impact of the hit, Soumya fell off the vehicle. Though she tried to run away, Ajas followed her and hacked her with a sword many times, poured petrol on her and set her on fire,” an officer said.