Kevin case: Prosecution begins examining investigating officer

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As the trial in the Kevin murder case progresses at the Principal Sessions court here, the prosecution on Friday commenced examining chief investigating officer DySP Girish P Sarathy, who is the 113th and the final witness in the case.

On the first day of examining, Girish deposed before the court the developments during the probe, right from the day he took over the charge of investigation. He explained all the developments in detail, including the evidence he got during the interrogation of the accused and recording of witnesses’ statement.

According to Girish, Kevin was abducted in the early hours of May 28, 2018 and he took over the investigation charge at 4.30 pm on the same day as per special directive of DGP. Girish said the investigation team led by him could arrest all the accused by June 3 and recovered their mobiles phones as well. Girish briefed the developments up to July 7, 2018. Remaining developments, till August 20, will be deposed in coming days.