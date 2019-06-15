Home States Kerala

Mavelikkara native shot dead by robbers in Nashik

A software engineer from Mavelikkara was shot dead by robbers who struck at a private finance firm in Nashik on Friday.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A software engineer from Mavelikkara was shot dead by robbers who struck at a private finance firm in Nashik on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Saju Samuel, 28, son of Samuel, Blessbhavan, Murivelikkal, Arunnoottimangalam, Thazhakara, near Mavelikkara.

According to relatives, the incident happened around 11.30 am. “Saju had gone to the Nashik branch of Muthoot Finance from its Mumbai main branch for auditing. A five-member gang of armed robbers stormed into the office and opened fire. Saju died on the spot and three others sustained injuries in the attack,” relatives said.

However, the robbers failed to loot any valuables, sources from Nashik said. “A gang of five masked robbers, wielding pistols and an axe, stormed into the office of Muthoot Finance located near the City Centre Mall in Untwadi locality. At that time, five employees of the firm and eight customers were present there. The robbers snatched mobile phones of the employees and customers,” Nashik Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil said.

“When the robbers entered the bank,  one of the employees switched on the siren. Following this, the robbers fired five rounds, in which computer engineer of the firm, Saju died on the spot. Branch manager C B Deshpande, 64, employee Kailash Jain, 25, and another person suffered injuries in the attack. They were admitted to the Nashik Civil Hospital, sources said. A relative said Saju earlier worked in Ahmedabad. He was transferred to Mumbai in June 2018. Saju’s wife Jancy and one-year-old son Jeremy were living with him in Nashik. The relatives have gone to Nashik to bring the body home soon, they  said.

