Missing cop’s wife puts blame on senior officer

KOCHI: A day after a Circle Inspector from the city has gone missing, the special police team, formed to trace the officer, on Friday remained clueless on the whereabouts of the officer even as his wife came out in the open alleging mental harassment by a senior officer as reason for her husband’s disappearance.

Though the police team managed to recover visuals from an ATM near Thevara which showed Central Circle Inspector V S Navas withdrawing cash from the ATM on Thursday early morning, they could not collect more details on the police officer. Police officers said they have also collected some CCTV visuals of the officer from Kayamkulam but they are yet to ascertain whether it was the same officer or not. As per the visuals, the officer is seen getting out of a car and walking to KSRTC bus station in Kayamkulam. “We have also received an input from an eye-witness stating that Navas was seen in Kayamkulam,” officers said.

Meanwhile, Navas’ wife told reporters that he was under tremendous pressure and mental agony due to harassment from the senior officer who frequently used to target him. “I have sought the help of the Police Department to track my husband,” she added. The woman had also submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister contending that her husband was personally abused by his superior over wireless and it caused much agony to him.

It was on Thursday morning that the officer’s wife submitted a complaint with the Kochi City Police on her husband’s disappearance from his official quarters.

Following the complaint, a special team under City DCP G Poonkuzhali was formed to probe the man missing case registered under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act. 

According to a few other officers, Navas had an argument with his superior officer on Wednesday over an official issue and an exchange of words took place between them. Navas was absent during a roll call around 11 pm on Wednesday and his superior, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner P S Suresh, sought an explanation from him in this regard. 

There was also a heated exchange of words between the two on wireless sets. Following the incident, Navas did not turn up for duty on Thursday. His wireless set and official SIM card were found at his office. Navas, a native of Cherthala, had returned to his quarters at Thevara around 5 am and left the quarters without telling his wife. He had reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his wife early on Thursday morning saying “Going on a journey. Don’t worry.” This was the last communication from the police officer to his family.

