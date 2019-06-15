Home States Kerala

Missing Kerala cop traced at Madurai railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the uncertainty over the whereabouts of Kochi central circle inspector VS Navas, who had gone missing since last two days, Tamilnadu police from Karur have traced the cop who has reportedly boarded a train from Madurai on Saturday morning.

It learnt that Sunil Kumar, an RPF official identified Navas, who had gone missing following a verbal spat with a senior official over wireless on Wednesday night. Sunil Kumar, who is posted at a platform in Madurai station, identified the CI at around 2 am when he approached the RPF officers seeking help to go to Coimbatore. The officers guided him to board the Nagercoil-Coimbatore express.

Sunil Kumar, an Idukki resident, recognized Navas based on whatsapp messages he had received on his mobile. He then called up a Kerala police officer he knew from Idukki and passed on the information.

Meanwhile, Thrikkakara assistant commissioner, Stawrt Keeler said that the police received information about CI Navas travelling in a train at around 3 AM. "His photograph was immediately sent to Tamilnadu railway police leading to his identification, he said. "A team from Palakkad has reached Madurai to pick him up. Another team from Ernakulam is waiting at Palakkad," the ACP confirmed. The police said the reason for Navas' missing act will be clear only after they have an enquiry with him.

Police have registered a man missing case under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act after recording the statement of the inspector’s wife on Thursday. It was on Thursday morning that the officer’s wife submitted a complaint with the Kochi City Police on her husband’s disappearance from his official quarters. Following the complaint, a special team under City DCP G Poonkuzhali was formed to probe the case.

According to some officers, Navas had an argument with his superior officer on Wednesday over an official issue and there was exchange of words between them. Navas was absent during a roll call around 11 pm on Wednesday and his superior, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner P S Suresh, sought an explanation from him in this regard. There was also a heated exchange of words between the two over the wireless sets.

Following the incident, Navas did not turn up for duty on Thursday. His wireless set and official SIM card were found at his office. Navas, a native of Cherthala, had returned to his quarters at Thevara around 5 am and left the quarters without telling his wife. He had reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his wife early on Thursday morning saying “Going on a journey. Don’t worry.” This was the last communication from the police officer to his family.

Navas was posted as Central CI during the reshuffle for general elections when he got transferred to Kochi from Mararikulam. He was yet again transferred to Mattancherry a few days back.

Kerala Police missing cop Kerala missing cop found

