My efforts will be to measure up to people’s expectations: Hibi

By Express News Service

Right from his candidature as Congress pick for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat - when the-then incumbent MP K V Thomas was widely expected to get renomination as UDF candidate from the high-profile constituency - to the thumping majority of 1,69,153 votes - sitting Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden’s entry into the electoral race has been an astonishing tale. Kerala’s commercial capital sent Hibi to the Lok Sabha on his parliamentary debut with a record margin - eclipsing the existing mark of 1,11,305 votes set by his father, the late George Eden back in 1999. Basking in the glow of the landslide victory, the young MP opens up to Express. The huge margin is a big responsibility as people’s expectations are sky-high, Hibi tells Principal Correspondent Shibu B S in an interview. Excerpts...

Q: What are your plans for development?

A: As Ernakulam MLA for eight years, I was part of several projects during that period. From an urban perspective, the city has several requirements. My experience as an MLA will help me implement such projects. The people are not aware of Central schemes. We need to create awareness in this regard. For instance, the Centre’s housing project, if utilised effectively, will benefit several homeless. We must ensure such announcements, project details and welfare schemes are taken to the masses.

Q: From an urban perspective, can you prioritise projects which need urgent attention?

A: There are various urban issues to be addressed. We will have to look at Central schemes for proper waste management. Kochi Metro’s expansion plans are moving at slow speed now. It was progressing at a rapid pace during the UPA Government’s tenure. It should be fast-tracked. We must explore chances of extending Metro’s services to tourist places like Fort Kochi. Kochi’s tourism potential must be tapped into with Centre’s help. We can explore possibilities of heritage tourism and pilgrim tourism here. Projects like Muziris Heritage have a wider scope if we can get the Centre’s assistance. Fort Kochi is an ideal site for responsible tourism while the backwaters and coastal belt provide great opportunity for adventure tourism.

Q: How do you plan to tackle sea erosion at Chellanam?

A: Chellanam-Cherayi coastal belt will receive special focus. We need to look at Central schemes for coastal welfare. The long-standing demand of Chellanam residents for a Pulimuttu (breakwater) is yet to be addressed by the state government. Similarly, there is Mattanchery harbour’s development. The Fisheries and Tourism sector can work in tandem for the benefit of fishers and those working in the sectors.

Q: Voters in Ernakulam gave you a record victory margin. Does this mean increased responsibility?

A: The huge margin of victory the people gave me shows they expect a lot from me as a parliamentarian. My efforts will be to measure up to people’s expectations. As a Congressman, my efforts will be to uphold secular values and pursue the development agenda in Parliament. On national issues, I will function in line with our party’s stated policy.

Q: As Ernakulam MLA you initiated several welfare schemes. Will these projects be taken forward and, if indeed, how?

A: At present, my MLA office is located at SRM Road in Kochi. It will be revamped. In my absence, welfare programmes initiated during my tenure as Ernakulam MLA will be taken forward. All child welfare, health and CSR initiatives will continue. Even while I am away in New Delhi I think I can effectively communicate with the people via social media platforms. I will be more active on Facebook.

Q: Social media is a double-edged sword. So, how judiciously are you planning to utilise it?

A: I will focus on providing regular updates on people-friendly initiatives through my Facebook page. I have a pattern of work. VT Balram is a case in point - a popular politician who uses Facebook. He usually responds to everyday happenings through that medium. That is Balram’s style of posting. Shafi Parambil, another colleague, has a different style of functioning. I am also planning to use Twitter account more effectively.

Q: Will you return to state politics?

A: Kerala’s uniqueness is that politicians here have greater connect with the grassroots. So I will visit Kochi frequently. I know the Lok Sabha MP’s tenure is for five years. After that, I don’t know whether the party will ask me to contest again. So I will indeed keep my connect with the grassroots. Connection with the people is a politician’s greatest asset. So, I will stay connected.