Home States Kerala

Prime accused in Vithura sex scandal nabbed in Hyderabad

Sources from the crime branch said Suresh, 47, had been hiding in different places in the country using fake identities. He was taken into custody based on a tip-off.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Krishna Chand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch probing the sensational Vithura sex scandal case on Saturday nabbed the prime accused Suresh from Hyderabad. The Kottayam additional sessions special court had earlier declared him a fugitive in the 23 cases registered against him. Suresh, who surrendered in 2014 before the court in Ernakulam, was granted bail and had gone absconding since then.

Suresh, 47, had forced the victim into the flesh trade. Sources from the crime branch said the accused had been hiding in different places in the country using fake identities. He was taken into custody based on a tip-off. The police said that he would be brought before the court at Kottayam next week.

Some of the accused allegedly kept the victim in illegal custody for 10 days and raped her, before selling her to others. The cases were registered under Section-3 (1) and 5 (1) of the Immoral Trafficking Act.

The victim, who hails from Vithura near Thiruvananthapuram, was brought to Ernakulam in 1995 by her neighbour Ajitha Beegam, promising her the job of a domestic worker. Ajitha handed over the victim to Suresh on October 21, 1995, who allegedly forced the victim to engage in sex with several persons for money, in various places in the state, until she was arrested on July 16, 1996.

The case took a new turn when the victim came out on bail and filed a complaint on July 23, 1996. After registering an FIR the next day, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

The trial of the cases is taking place at a special court in Kottayam. The special court disposed of 16 of the 23 cases, exonerating all the 21 accused who had undergone trial after the victim failed to identify them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vithura sex scandal Kerala hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp