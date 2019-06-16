Home States Kerala

Government dragged into cartoon row: Pinarayi Vijayan

The brouhaha emerged after the Akademi gave its award for a cartoon on Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is the accused in the nun rape case. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government was unnecessarily dragged into the cartoon row. According to the CM, allegations that the government had given moral support for hurting the sentiments of a particular religious sect was baseless. He also added that the government has no such plans. 

“The row is not related to freedom of expression. The award has not been cancelled. The government has only asked the Kerala Lalithakala  Akademi to reconsider its decision,” said Pinarayi while talking to reporters in New Delhi. 

The award-winning cartoon by K K Subhash titled ‘Vishwasam Rakshathi’ appeared in ‘Hasya Kairali’ magazine in October last year. 

It depicted Bishop Mulakkal as a rooster holding a crosier with an innerwear on its end. The rooster is shown standing on a police cap with nuns weeping by the side.

Pinarayi Vijayan cartoon row Bishop Franco Mulakkal

