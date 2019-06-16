Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress(M) impasse: Jose K Mani faction to convene state committee today

Meeting called by party’s high power committee without the permission of acting chairman P J Joseph

Published: 16th June 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 01:47 AM

KC(M) vice-chairman Jose K Mani interacting with party’s senior leaders before the meeting in Kottayam on Saturday | Vishnu Prathap

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Dropping clear signals that Kerala Congress(M) is heading for a vertical split over difference of opinion in restructuring its helm, the Jose K Mani faction has called for a state committee meeting of the party to elect its new chairman here on Sunday. The meeting, to be held at CSI Retreat Centre at 2 pm, has been convened as the mediation efforts to reach a consensus failed to yield any results.

Since the meeting has been called by the party’s senior-most high power committee member K A Antony, without the permission of acting chairman P J Joseph, it will only be considered as a parallel move. Speaking to reporters after a huddle with senior party leaders at the headquarters here on Saturday, Jose said they were forced to come up with such a move as the acting chairman was reluctant to convene a meeting of the state committee, even after one-fourth members of the committee raised a demand in this regard 10 days ago.

“Electing a new chairman is the agenda of the meeting. We decided to move ahead on our own as the party is undergoing an administrative impasse following the failure to convene a party forum for the purpose. Unfortunately, the impasse is at a time when the country is going through a peculiar political situation,” said Jose.

Jose also accused P J Joseph of acting against initiatives to reach a consensus in electing the party chairman. “While speaking about consensus, the leadership directly convened group meetings occasionally. Recently, Joseph called a high power committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, which was in fact, a group meeting,” he said. 

“Moreover, they handed over a letter to the Speaker and another letter to the Election Commission (EC) without discussing with the party. It was in such a situation that we decided to convene a meeting to elect the new chairman democratically and as per the rules of the party,” Jose said.

Meanwhile, the Joseph faction considers the move rebellious and said there is no validity in Sunday’s meeting. “How can a state committee be called by sending an SMS? As per rules, a notice should be served to all members at least 10 days in advance to convene a state committee meeting. In taking important decisions like electing a new chairman, it is mandatory,” said a Joseph faction leader.The Joseph faction also warned that if any MLAs or elected local body members attend the rebel meeting, they will come under the scope of defection. “This is obviously desertion of the party and those who attend the meeting will have to face disciplinary action,” he said. 

Joseph faction also alleged that Jose faction decided to convene an urgent rebel meeting, seeing that consensus move has gained acceptance in various party forums. “A total of 15, out of 29 members in the high power committee, including MLA C F Thomas submitted a letter to P J Joseph, entrusting him to elect the party chairman and parliamentary party leader through consensus,” the Joseph faction leader said.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the Youth Front (M), a feeder organisation of the party, on Saturday, passed a resolution seeking to appoint Jose K Mani as the next chairman.

