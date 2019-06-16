My immediate focus will be on centrally funded projects in Thrissur: T N Prathapan

By Express News Service

When speculation was rife over his winning chances, T N Prathapan had asserted he would win by over 25,000 votes. Now, after his historic victory in Thrissur, Prathapan is busy holding constituency-wise rallies expressing his gratitude to the people. Many have already started submitting petitions to the MP-elect. Amidst a busy schedule, Prathapan spoke to Express correspondent Gopika Varrier about his victory and the path ahead. Excerpts...

Q: You had a tough competition with actor Suresh Gopi and CPI’s Rajaji Mathew Thomas. Yet, you won with a majority of more than 90,000 votes. How do you see it?

A: I had expected this victory. In fact, I had said I would win with a majority of more than 25,000 votes. I am happy the people stood by me.

Q: What is your agenda for development in the state’s cultural capital?

A: My immediate focus will be on major centrally funded projects in Thrissur. Priority will be given to National Highway development which is now at a standstill. Prasadam project in Guruvayur, AMRUT project, among others, will be followed up properly. I will work towards resuming and completing projects that are stuck without lapsing the fund. We have different projects, including ones implemented directly by the Central Government, ones that are submitted by the state government and projects by various government institutions. I will take up issues concerning my constituency when the monsoon session of Parliament commences.

Q: Will you resign from the post of DCC president?

A: I have communicated my personal opinion to the party, its high command and KPCC leadership. I am ready to do anything the party asks me to do and I hope the party will take the right decision at the right time.

Q: Congress couldn’t form the government at the Centre. How do you see the situation?

A: The All India Congress Committee will definitely review the performances at the national level. Reasons for the loss will be analysed. Based on the reviews, the national leadership will plan the future course of action.