Mystery of vanishing cop solved: Navas back in Kochi

KOCHI: Putting an end to the uncertainty over the disappearance of Kochi Central Circle Inspector V S Navas, the police found him in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday morning. It is learnt a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer in Madurai identified the police officer who went missing allegedly following a verbal spat with a senior officer over the wireless sets on Wednesday night. Navas approached Sunil Kumar, an RPF officer at the station, around 2 am to enquire about trains to Coimbatore. He asked Navas to board the Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express. Sunil Kumar, who belongs to Idukki, identified Navas from the WhatsApp messages on his mobile and called up a police officer in Kerala. He also contacted the RPF headquarters. Tamil Nadu RPF officers caught up with Navas when the train reached Karur.

Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Stewart Keeler said the police received information about Navas travelling in a train around 3 am. “His photograph was sent to the Tamil Nadu Railway Police who identified him. A police team from Palakkad was sent to pick him up from Karur. Another team from Ernakulam, which waited in Palakkad, brought him to Kochi,” Keeler said. Navas was produced at the magistrate’s house at Panampilly Nagar around 8 pm. He was quizzed about the reasons for his disappearance.

Navas’s wife had on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Kochi City Police on her husband’s disappearance from his official quarters. Based on the complaint, the Ernakulam South Police registered a man-missing case under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act after recording her statement. A special team led by City DCP G Poonkuzhali was formed to probe the case.

Police officers said Navas had an argument with his superior officer on Wednesday over an official issue. Navas was absent during a roll call around 11 pm on Wednesday and his superior, Ernakulam Asst Commissioner P S Suresh, sought an explanation from him in this regard. Both officers had a heated exchange of words on wireless sets. Following the incident, Navas failed to turn up for duty on Thursday. His wireless set and official SIM card were found in his office.