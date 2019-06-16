Home States Kerala

States shouldn’t be seen as entities below Centre: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raised concern over increasing moves against cooperative federalism.

Published: 16th June 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voicing open dissent against the functioning of Niti Ayog, Kerala on Saturday urged the Centre to address the state’s concerns on certain issues on the Terms of Reference of the 15th Finance Commission. Addressing the Niti Ayog governing council meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raised concern over increasing moves against cooperative federalism. State governments should not be viewed as entities below the Centre, Pinarayi said. 

“We have been mentioning a great deal about cooperative federalism, a concept in which governments representing various administrative jurisdictions are equal partners in shared decision-making on issues of common interest. I feel we should introspect as to how far we are from this ideal,” he said, adding cooperative federalism is still in the conceptual stage.        

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had participated in the tender for the airport. But the Adani Group, inexperienced in running airports, was selected since it quoted a higher amount. Modi assured Pinarayi that the demand would be considered favourably. He appreciated the Kerala model of airport construction, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. 

The Chief Minister informed Modi that the GAIL pipeline project was nearing completion. The Prime Minister, in his first meeting with the Chief Minister, had pointed out the losses worth crores of rupees owing to the delay in the project implementation. 

Modi appreciated Pinarayi for this. Pinarayi also told Modi that the Kochi-Edamon power corridor to bring power from Koodankulam was in the final stage. Only one more tower was left to be set up, he said.   The Chief Minister requested Modi to sanction an AIIMS for the state. The state had identified 200 acres in Kozhikode for that. AIIMS is essential for the state to achieve higher standards in health sector. 

Kerala has already made tremendous achievements in the health sector and hence it would be an injustice if the state is denied an AIIMS. Modi said he would favourably consider the demand.

Pinarayi said the state needed an Ayurveda research centre of international standards. The state government had taken preliminary steps in that regard. Modi said Kerala’s contributions to Ayurveda were acclaimed internationally and the country needed Ayurveda institutions of global standards.

Pinarayi also asked Modi to extend the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor to Kochi via Coimbatore. 
He sought Modi’s intervention in getting the permission of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister for sanctioning 600 acres owned by FACT for the construction of a petrochemical complex and for the development of Kochi Refinery. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Ayog Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp