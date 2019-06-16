Vithura case: Prime accused arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the sensational Vithura sex scandal case on Saturday nabbed prime accused Suresh, who had been absconding, from Hyderabad.

Kottayam Additional Sessions Special Court had earlier declared him a fugitive in 23 cases registered against him in connection with the rape and sale of the victim for sex work. Suresh, who had surrendered before an Ernakulam court in 2014, was granted bail. However, he went into hiding since then.

It was Suresh, 47, of Chadayamangalam, Kollam, who forced the victim into flesh trade. Crime Branch sources said the accused had been hiding in various places across the country using fake IDs. Finally, he was taken into custody from Hyderabad based on a tip-off. The police said he would be produced before Special Court in Kottayam next week. The main case is that some of the accused allegedly kept the victim in illegal custody for 10 days and raped her, before selling.