Director Shrikumar Menon booked

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur West police on Saturday registered a case against director V A Shrikumar Menon and Mathew Samuel of RedPix Media based on a complaint lodged by Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers.

The jewellery firm alleged Menon and Mathew spread fake news against the company on online media and social media platforms. As per the complaint, the duo said the next Nirav Modi would be from Kerala as Kalyan Jewellers had taken Rs 10,000 crore as loans mainly from SBI.

Interestingly, Menon has directed many of Kalyan Jewellers’ advertisements, including the now-famous one with the tagline ‘Vishwasam, Athalle Ellam’ (Trust is everything). Mathew is former editor of the Tehelka magazine.

The duo has been booked under IPC Section 120 B for criminal conspiracy, Section 469 for forgery to harm reputation and Section 500 for defamation.

Menon said he had not received any official intimation in regard to the case against him. “I have no role in the fake news being spread via an online media. I myself came to know of all these through media reports,” Menon said.

“If I receive any official intimation in this regard, I will face it legally,” he said.